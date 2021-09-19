COVID-19: Siliguri's PHE Welfare Association organises camp to vaccinate street beggars

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): Public Health Engineering (PHE) Contractors Welfare Association came forward for a noble cause to vaccinate the street beggars and van pullers against COVID-19 along with the Rotary Club of Siliguri (Blood Bank).



According to one of the recipients, it was very difficult for them to stand in the long lines for several hours and it is also uncertain that whether they would receive the jabs.

This situation has prompted the association to ensure that this section of society should get vaccinated. As a result, the association vaccinated around 200 people today.

"We wanted to help government through vaccinating people from the poor community. So, we the members of the association sacrifice our Durga Puja shopping budget and donated here for the vaccines. The street beggars, van pullers and people who work at sports' ground were benefited through this camp," said Arup Bose, Secretary, PHE contractors welfare Association.

Minati Mandal, a 65-year-old street beggar who received the shot, said: "It was very difficult for me to stand in the line for long hours. I got a free vaccination dose from here and this initiative is good for people like us." (ANI)

