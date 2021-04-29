COVID-19: Special cargo with medical aid from UAE arrives in India

According to sources, Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 has so far airlifted 18 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai Airport and landed at Panagarh Air Base in three sorties since April 26.They also informed that a message of solidarity from the UAE over the COVID-19 situation in India was conveyed by lighting up their iconic buildings in tricolor on April 25.Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolor last Sunday to showcase support in India's fight against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi had posted a 17-second video of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishanakr received a call from UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan where the latter expressed his solidarity amid worsening the Covid-19 situation in India.The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)