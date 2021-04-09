Covid-19 spread unabated in J&K with 808 new cases, 4 deaths

Jammu, April 9 (IANS) Covid-19 spread continued unabated in J&K on Friday as 808 new cases and four deaths came to light during the last 24 hours.
Health Department officials said that of the new cases, 283 were from the Jammu division and 525 from the Kashmir division while 312 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
So far, 136,470 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 128,332 have recovered and 2,023 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 6,115, out of which 1,909 are from the Jammu division and 4,206 from the Kashmir division.
