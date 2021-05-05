COVID-19 supplies received from global community allocated to states, UTs effectively: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that COVID-19 supplies received from the global community have effectively been allocated to the states and Union Territories including 1764 Oxygen Concentrators, 1760 Oxygen Cylinders, seven Oxygen Generation Plants, 450 ventilators, over 1.35 lakh Remdesivir vials and 1.20 lakh Favipiravir strips.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India has been receiving international donations of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April from different countries including United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Russia, UAE, USA, Taiwan, Kuwait, France, Thailand, Germany, Uzbekistan, Belgium, and Italy.

"Cumulatively delivered from April 27 to May 4 - 1764 Oxygen Concentrators; 1760 Oxygen Cylinders; 07 Oxygen Generation Plants; 450 ventilators; more than 1.35 L Remdesivir vials; 1.20 L Favipiravir strips. All items received up to May 4 are allocated to the states and institutions and a substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise," the Ministry said.

A streamlined and systematic mechanism for allocation of the support supplies received by India has been put into place by the Central government for effective distribution of the medical and other relief and support material.

"A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2. A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from April 26," the ministry said.

All these relief medical supplies and equipment are being allocated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a timely manner to the 38 tertiary care institutions and 31 States, so far in the first tranche.

"This is done considering certain criteria like the number of active cases, case fatality rate, positivity rate, and need. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of these Institutions and 31 states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for prompt and effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients," it said.

The cargo clearance and deliveries are facilitated without delay in coordination with agencies concerned. The deliveries and further installations, if required, are also being monitored by the Health Ministry on a regular basis. (ANI)

