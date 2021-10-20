COVID-19: Surat's gems, jewellery industry sees surge in export

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat's Surat has witnessed the surge in the export.



According to the President of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Gujarat Dinesh Navadiya, during the April-August in 2019-20, the export was USD 14.76 billion dollars which has now been raised to USD 15.85 billion dollars 2020-21 for the same period.

"We are receiving high demand from the US and Hong Kong. During April-August in 2019-20, export was USD 14.76 billion dollars which has now raised to USD 15.85 billion dollars this year for the same period," Navadiya told ANI.

"There is a rise in the export of gems and jewellery by 7.41 per cent," he said. (ANI)

