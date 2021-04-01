Covid-19 surge continues in J&K as 461 new cases reported

Jammu, April 1 (IANS) Surge in Covid-19 cases continue in J&K as 461 new cases and four Covid related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Thursday.
An official of the health department said out of 461 new cases, 100 were reported from Jammu division while 361 were from Kashmir taking the total tally to 131,421.
However, with 114 recoveries on Thursday the total recoveries reached 126,549.
Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,998.
The active number of cases stand out to be 2,874 out of which 724 are from Jammu division while 2,150 are from Kashmir.
