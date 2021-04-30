COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Tata group has extended its help to Madhya Pradesh amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and it will be providing an oxygen concentrator to the state.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday.

"Had a conversation with the chairman of Tata Group N Chandrasekaran over the phone. During the conversation, I was informed that Tata Group will provide an oxygen concentrator and other help to fight COVID. I welcome the initiative by Tata Group. Together we will win over the pandemic," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The Chief Minister's office further informed that the company will also help in setting up an oxygen plant in the state.

"Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj had a conversation with N Chandrasekaran, chief of Tata Sons, over the phone. Tata will provide an oxygen concentrator and a CT scan machine to Madhya Pradesh. The group will also cooperate in setting up an oxygen plant in the state," the CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted.

According to official data, there are 92,077 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pardesh. (ANI)

