Covid-19 taught us a lesson of universal brotherhood: President Kovind

"The pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk. It is a lesson in universal brotherhood," Kovind said at a convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.

The President also said that healthcare delivery in the country was poised to undergo a change at all stages - prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes.

Expressing happiness, President said that Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences trained over two lakh healthcare professionals.

"I am glad to learn that the University trained over two lakh healthcare professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

He also said that in response to the call of 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat', a self-reliant India, our nation has not only manufactured the vaccine but has also reached out to other nations to provide the same.

"The largest vaccination drive in history is underway in the country," he said.

President Kovind attended the convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru today. The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present in the event.