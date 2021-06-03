COVID-19: Telangana govt starts special vaccination drive for cab, auto drivers

For this special category, as many as five vaccination centres have been established within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with an aim to administer vaccines to 1000 beneficiaries per day per centre.The GHMC will run the special drive for 12 days, as per the requirement.The drivers lauded the decision of the state government and showed up in huge numbers at the centres.Underlining the need of the hour to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, Shaik Salauddin, Chairman Telangana State Taxi And Drivers JCA, said, "There is an absolute need of Covid-19 vaccines. Drivers are facing a problem in filling up online forms. We, as volunteers are trying to help them."Nagesh Kumar, Telangana Taxi Sector, State President, said, "After identifying drivers super-spreaders of Covid-19, the state government is conducting special vaccination drives. I express my gratitude on behalf of the drivers' association."The drivers in the state have welcomed the initiative and thanked the state government.Venkatesh, an auto driver, said, "I thank the government. We have been fighting the virus for so long. I have taken a vaccination for the first time."Another driver, Sateesh also appreciated the step taken by trhe government.According to the state health bulletin, Telangana recorded 2,384 new cases, 2242 recoveries, and 17 deaths over 24 hours on Wednesday. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,46,536. (ANI)