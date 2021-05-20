Covid-19 testing in state double the national average: U'khand Health Secy

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Wednesday said the Covid testing rate of Uttarakhand at present is double the national average and added that continuous improvements are being made in the health services.



He said, "Our sampling was almost above 35,000 (on May 18). The Covid testing rate at present is double the national average in the state."

"Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 64.6 per cent of the people are in 20 to 49 age group," he further said.

"Continuous efforts being made to improve health services here, wherever there are vacancies in health services, recruitment is being done on a contractual basis," he added.

5274 posts are lying vacant in state hospitals. There are 578 Primary Health Centers, 79 Community Health Centers in the state and 701 posts of Group A, 187 posts of Group B, 4035 of Group C and 351 in Group D are vacant.

According to Union Health Ministry Uttarakhand has 76,232 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,14,426 and fatalities have mounted to 5,132. (ANI)