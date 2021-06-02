COVID-19: UAE extends ban on travellers from Pakistan till June 30

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 2 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on travelers from Pakistan till June 30 as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Dawn.



The restrictions were initially imposed on travellers from four countries, including Pakistan, on May 12. According to the Pakistani daily, the extension in the ban was also confirmed by a representative of the immigration department in Dubai.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,843 coronavirus cases, pushing the country's COVID-19 count to 924,667 cases.

Last week, UAE had extended travel restrictions from India till June 30 in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.

"Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24, 2021 until June 30, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the Emirates statement read.

According to its state airline, only certain categories of passengers will be allowed entry to Dubai, which includes: members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities.

Moreover, passengers travelling on a business flight who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate will also be allowed. (ANI)

