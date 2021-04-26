COVID-19: UAE FM expresses solidarity with India, says Jaishankar

New Delhi [India] April 26, (ANI): UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed solidarity with India amid the ravaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a telephonic conversation with Minister of External Affair S Jaishankar on Sunday, the UAE Foreign Minister expressed his solidarity with India over the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.

On Sunday night, Burj Khalifa and other UAE landmarks were lit in the colours of the Indian flag and carried the message "Stay Strong India".

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, global support has started pouring in.

Global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits, and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in. On Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw material to India required for manufacturing vaccines.

In the next 48 hours, US will be delivering raw material for vaccines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, PPE kits to India, this was assured by US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan in his 45-minute-long phone call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday. (ANI)

