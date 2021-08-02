COVID-19: UAE stamps on use of Sinopharm vaccine among 3-17 year age group

Abu Dhabi [UAE] August 3 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates on Monday approved the use of Sinopharm vaccine for 3-17 age group against COVID-19 virus.



The decision is taken based on the clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of this vaccine and the local evaluation that complies with the approved regulations, Gulf News reported.

This decision will help UAE to further ramp up its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Research so far has shown that COVID-19 vaccines are remarkably effective and safe. In addition, children have been safely receiving vaccines for multiple diseases and viruses for generations. The Sinopharm vaccine is similar in concept to all of these vaccines," Dr Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Associate Professor of Paediatrics and Infectious Diseases, at the United Arab Emirates University said during the launch of Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, more than 64 per cent of the UAE population have been vaccinated, the country has administered more than 15.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier, the Sputnik V was also registered in UAE in January 2021 under the emergency use authorisation procedure.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also announced that the efficacy of Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was confirmed at 97.8 per cent among over 81,000 people. (ANI)