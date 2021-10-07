COVID-19: UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistani nationals

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has said that Pakistani nationals coming to Britain will have to undergo several COVID-19 safety measures.



Pakistan was removed from the red list last month which bars most non-essential travel, Geo News reported.

However, in the new travel advisory, UK authorities stated that they were working to recognise Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued vaccine certificate.

Pakistan is now on the "rest of the world" list. But not on the list of the countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised in the UK.

According to Geo News, once the UK authorities will recognise NADRA's vaccination certificate, fully vaccinated Pak nationals will not have to self-isolate or take a pre-departure test.

However, they will still have to complete a COVID test and fill in a passenger locator form, as mandated by the UK authorities.

Pakistan is mainly using China's Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Both of these vaccines are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) but these are not approved by the UK government and there not part of the UK-approved list of vaccines. (ANI)

