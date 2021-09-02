COVID-19: Under PM Modi's leadership India will become Aatmanirbhar in oxygen production, says Amit Shah

He further stated that soon after the country faced an oxygen shortage during the last wave of the pandemic, thousands of oxygen plants started coming up in the country.While inaugurating various development projects in Karnataka's Davanagere, the Union Home Minister said that India and the world are facing a pandemic for the last couple of years. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic posed a big challenge for the whole of humanity and as far as India is concerned, the country has fought its battle against COVID-19 very well."With strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are almost out of it," said Shah.The Union Home Minister remembered several COVID-19 warriors, security personnel, sanitation workers, who put their lives at stake and gave society strength to fight and many of them sacrificed their lives, too.Shah said that the whole world and experts saw how big a challenge it was for India and its 130 crore people to fight COVID-19. He said that under the leadership of the PM Modi, the world's biggest vaccination drive is being run in India quite efficiently, adding "Today we can proudly say that India has inoculated the most number of people."The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks about the poor, the backward and tribals. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the poor of the country the most. Daily wagers found it hard to earn a single meal. He stated that the Central government distributed 5 kg food grain, free of cost, to every individual from May to November- till Diwali, during the First and Second waves."Can you imagine that the Modi Government has provided 80 crore people of the country with 5-kilogram food grain, free of cost, for ten months," said Shah.He said that the Government left no stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic, and, the Prime Minister also ensured that women and children in any home did not have to sleep on an empty stomach. He said that in the possible scenario of a third wave of COVID-19, PM Modi has announced packages worth thousands of crores to prepare every state, city, town to fight COVID-19.The Union Home Minister said that support of people is needed by the state and the Centre in the fight against COVID-19. He said that at some places, in some districts and some sections, there is a reservation for vaccination."It is the duty of everyone to ensure that in our surroundings, family or friend circles, no one is left without receiving the vaccination against COVID-19. 100 per cent vaccination is the only victory Mantra against COVID-19 and the Government of India has ensured a sufficient supply of vaccines," added Shah. (ANI)