COVID-19: US aid consisting of 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, medical equipment reaches India

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): An flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India on Saturday night, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.



"Cooperation with US continues! Another flight from USA arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to US for its support," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the US had dispatched the third set of its several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments to India.

Earlier this week, Us President Joe Biden reaffirmed that the US is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks.

US will be sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)