COVID-19 vaccination camp at Delhi airport cancelled due to vaccine shortage

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The proposed COVID-19 vaccination camp which was scheduled to be held at GSD Complex, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on Tuesday and Thursday, has been cancelled as government authorities have expressed inability to hold these camps due to non-availability of vaccines.



An official letter issued by Air India stated: "The proposed COVID vaccination Camp at GSD Complex, IGIA (Delhi) on May 11 and 13 stands canceled because government authorities have expressed inability to hold these camps due to non-availability of vaccines."

"Fresh dates will be notified once we get reconfirmation from government authorities,'' it stated.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that over 18 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs free of cost by the Government of India, so far.

"More than 90 lakh doses still available with States/UTs to be administered. Over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next 3 days," the ministry said today. (ANI)

