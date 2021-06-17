COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Gujjars, Bakarwals in far-flung areas of J-K's Doda

Dr Hamid Parry, the Medical Officer with the team said, "The authorities have been conducting vaccination drives throughout the UT, and under an exclusive program they decided to vaccinate the Gujjars and Bakarwals who migrate to these mountains."The team travelled for six hours on foot and horseback to reach the village which is nearly 130 km away from Doda city.Dr Yakoob Mir, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Doda told ANI that the communities had migrated from Punjab to these mountains. "Our aim is to ensure that all in the UT are vaccinated, be it the people who have migrated here from different places or those who come here for trading," he said.The medical team also held a free medical camp in which Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) tests were also done.As a part of the medical camp, the team checked the sugar levels of the older members of the community and gave out free medicines.The medical team faced problems as people were hesitant about being vaccinated and they had to convince them to not believe rumours and safeguard themselves against COVID-19."We have tried our best to ensure that no one remains unvaccinated in this area. We have also tried our best to clear all myths and doubts these people had, regarding the vaccine", Parry added.The team also danced to popular Punjabi numbers to get the attention of the people and connect with them."The team visited Morcha Dhar, Hilla Dhar, Godyan Dhar, Saryan Dhar, Kontmarg Dhar areas during this 5-day vaccination drive, and vaccinated over 46 Gujjars and Bakarwals", Mir said.Nazir Ahmed, a beneficiary said, "It is the first time that a team of doctors has reached us, since our village is very far, and one has to travel on foot a lot. All eligible people have been vaccinated here. I am very thankful to these doctors for coming this far to vaccinate us. It is really a commendable effort". (ANI)