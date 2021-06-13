COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches tribal population of J-K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir has taken its vaccination drive to remote villages even reaching nomadic people of Rajouri's Dhar village.Majurim, a nomadic tribal said, "We are really thankful that the healthcare workers came here for vaccination because our village is a remote area and it is very far from mainstream. We only live here for 6 months as in summer the sunlight reaches here, after 6 months we shift to low area of the valley."Other healthcare workers also came from a far-flung area to get vaccinated as the vaccination drive began in the village.Dolly Sharma, an ASHA worker said, "I have come here for vaccination. I had to leave my place around 6 am to reach here. Many people got vaccinated here."Frontline workers in Kashmir are visiting citizens for a door-to-door vaccination drive. This also involves crossing geographical barriers to reach the interiors of the Union Territory.Speaking to ANI, Dhar Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmed said, "Vaccination drive in progress in Rajouri's Dhar village. We began with beneficiaries of 45 years and above age group and we are also vaccinating 18 and above age group now. These are far-flung areas where our team goes from ward to ward walking for 4-5 hours. 90 per cent vaccination has been completed so far." (ANI)