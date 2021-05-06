COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group postponed in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 (ANI): After the Chhattisgarh High Court raised objections to the state's vaccination policy prioritising 'Antyodaya Card' holders, the state government has postponed the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens aged 18-44.



"Considering the High Court's directives over the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, inoculation of the 18 to 44 age group has been postponed until amendments have been done," the government's letter said.

The high court had on Wednesday asked the state government to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the 'Antyodaya Group', persons belonging to 'below poverty line' and persons belonging to 'above poverty line', with reference to all relevant aspects.

During the hearing, the bench asked the state government if they were permitted to reshuffle the order issued by the central government.

Other questions included - did the state government take approval from the cabinet before passing the said order? Is not giving such priority a violation of constitutional rights and provisions? How will the decision taken by you help the poor? Why was there no vaccination where there is more infection?

The high court issued an amendment order according to its questions and fixed the next hearing on Friday. (ANI)

