COVID-19 vaccination: Kerala govt includes bedridden patients, senior citizens, lawyers in priority group

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Kerala government on Tuesday included bedridden patients, senior citizens, lawyers in the priority group, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.



As per Government Order, Kerala Government has notified 13 more categories as Front Line Workers for prioritisation for COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 18-45 years.

As per the order, the High Court has directed the following: To include the practising lawyers and clerks in the priority category for COVID-19 vaccination along with the judicial officers and other staff in the light of Government Order dated June 2, 2021.

The Kerala government informed, "The benefit needs to be given only to lawyers and clerks who are actually engaged in the practice. To ensure that the Janamaithri Police or the Station House Officer take details of the senior citizens in their jurisdiction to ensure that timely help is bestowed to senior citizens. To ensure that bedridden patients, as well as other senior citizens who cannot move out, are provided vaccination at their residence itself."

"Also, the State Mission Director, National Health Mission has requested guidance for COVID vaccination of the bedridden persons as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has given directions not to conduct house to house vaccinations. Both COVID vaccines, Covishield as well as Covaxin, do not follow open vial policy and hence the shifting of the vaccine to many homes remains a challenge", the order copy read.

The government examined the matter in detail and are pleased to include the category ' practising lawyers and lawyer clerks' also in the priority group for COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 18-45 years and also to issue the following guidance in vaccinating all bedridden patients as well as senior citizens, who cannot move out of home due to illness or any kind of disability, at their residence itself, it added.

The state will vaccinate the bedridden and debilitated patients, who cannot be moved out and those for whom mobilising might worsen their present health condition, at their residence. The list of such beneficiaries will be prepared in advance after ensuring that there are no contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination (as per existing Guidelines) and after obtaining an informed signed consent in the prescribed format.

As per the Union Health Ministry today, Kerala logged 12,819 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21,921 discharges and 211 deaths. (ANI)

