Covid-19 vaccine development process to be showcased in Republic Day parade

The tableau of the Department of Biotechnology under Ministry of Science and Technology will showcase how India was united in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by adopting strategic methodologies and the much-needed collective behavioural transformation at every level.

India has two indigenous vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, and a large-scale inoculation programme started from January 16, 2021. So far, 1,53,032 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in India and 1,06,25,428 cases of the Covid positive were reported across the country.

The theme of the tableau is Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India campaign) in the fight against Covid.

The tableau depicts the process of vaccine development through various processes. The tractor portion shows a larger-than-life statue of a scientist with Covid vaccine, signifying the historic achievement to save mankind.

The Trailer portion is divided into five sections. The first cabin shows the Electron Microscope describing the process of virus Isolation and Characterisation. The second cabin shows the cell separator, cell grower and virus storage system depicting large-scale virus propagation and production.

The third cabin shows vaccine research laboratory. The fourth cabin shows vaccine production in bioreactors and vaccine production laboratory and the fifth cabin shows clinical trials for Phase-I and Phase-II.

"Outside the Cabin the Phase-3 Clinical Trial on Human beings is showcased," said an official from the department.

The official said that the department of biotechnology is focused on creating an ecosystem to foster innovative product development, with societal relevance.

"The development of indigenous vaccines, novel point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic formulations based on traditional knowledge to establishment of research resources and offering services," the official said.



(Sumit Kumar Singh can be reached at sumit.k@ians.in)

--IANS

sk/ash



