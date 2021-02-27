Covid-19 vaccine price at private facilities capped at Rs 250 per dose

From March 1, India is going to start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus."The cost of the COVID-19 vaccine has been kept Rs 250 per dose, includes Rs 150 is a vaccine charge plus Rs 100 as a service charge," a government source confirmed ANI.On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that covid19 vaccination will be free of charge at the government vaccination centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or EPIC card) and a certificate of co-morbidity (if required). Those taking the COVID vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge.The States and UTs were explained the simplified process of registration, which shall be through three routes: Advance Self-Registration: In this, the beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu etc.This will show the government and private hospitals serving as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.Second is on-site registration: Facility of On-Site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID Vaccination Centres and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.Third, is Facilitated Cohort Registration: Under this mechanism, the State/UT Government will take a proactive lead. Specific date(s) for COVID vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated.The State/UT health authorities will ensure that that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women's Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilized for mobilizing the target groups.Under all the above three routes, all beneficiaries would be captured on the Co-WIN2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR Code based provisional (on receiving the first dose) and final (on receiving the second dose) certificates. These can be downloaded from the link shown in the SMS the beneficiary shall receive after the vaccination. Print out of these certificates can also be taken from the Vaccination Centres. (ANI)