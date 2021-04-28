COVID-19 vaccine stock runs out in Mumbai; 40 pvt vaccination centres to be closed tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Wednesday announced that 40 out of 73 private COVID-19 vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on Thursday due to insufficient vaccines stock.



MCGM also appealed to people that only those who want to take the second dose should come for vaccination on April 29.

"The stock of covid vaccine available in Mumbai has almost run out today (April 28, 2021). Due to this, 40 out of 73 private vaccination centers in Mumbai will not be vaccinating on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The remaining 33 private vaccination centres are also available for limited vaccination. For this reason, the citizens who come there for the second dose will be vaccinated with priority and as long as there is a stock of vaccine," MCGM said in a release.

According to MCGM, some stock is expected to be available late at night on Wednesday. "If these stocks are received, vaccination will start on Thursday at government and municipal hospital centres in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 4,966 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths on Wednesday. With these, the total case tally in the city reached 6,40,507. As many as 5,60,401 people recovered from disease in Mumbai so far.

MCGM's notification comes on the day when the registration for vaccination for all adults started on Wednesday.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

