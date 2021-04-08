COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 8 (ANI): Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days.



"Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more days. We've written to the Centre to send us a minimum of 25 lakh vaccines for 10 days so that we can vaccinate properly," Das told ANI.

The Health Minister stressed that it is very important to get vaccines from the Centre otherwise they will run out of stock after the next two days.

He added that the state has already seen the closure of 700 out of 1400 vaccination centres.

"If we don't get the vaccine within 2 days, we will have to stop it (vaccination). Our 700 vaccination centres, out of 1400, have already been closed. We hope we get the vaccines soon," Das added. (ANI)

