Covid-19 variant found in Gabon : Health Minister

According to the Minister, out of 60 samples, one was found to be the variant found in England. "This is an imported virus case," Ndong said.

Libreville, Feb 15 (IANS) Gabonese Minister of Health Guy Patrick Obiang Ndong on Monday announced that Gabonese researchers from the Franceville International Center for Medical Research (CIRMF) had found the presence of the coronavirus variant discovered in the United Kingdom.

"According to world experts, the contagiousness and dangerousness of this variant is 7 times higher than the initial strain," added Ndong who indicated that Gabon is going through a "formidable and virulent" phase of the pandemic which affects many people, Xinhua reported.

"Some are hospitalized with severe lung damage and others are at home in quarantine following treatment prescribed by the attending physician," he said.

With a total population of 1.8 million, Gabon had carried out 469,911 Covid-19 tests as of February 10, in which 12,171 were found to be positive and 71 people died.

