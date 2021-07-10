COVID-19: Vending machine that dispenses masks for Rs 2 set-up in Karnataka's Hubli

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): As part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation here with the help of an NGO has installed mask vending machines to provide masks to people at very nominal rates in public places, mainly markets, bus terminals corporation premises and the KIMS Hospital.



The state government has made it mandatory to wear masks owing to the pandemic.

"Nowadays mask has been mandatory for all. Any person seen without a mask is liable to be punished as per pandemic laws and they have to pay file. However, everybody cannot afford masks. Observing this, the Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation came forward to solve the problem by installing automatic mask vending machines in the city," said Suresh Itnal, commissioner of Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

He said that the people can insert a Rs 2 coin into the vending machine and get a surgical mask. Each machine has 100 loaded at a time and the people can see the exact number of masks available at a time through a display fitted inside the machine.

He further said that they have received a good response for the machine, which has been installed in collaboration with the NGO Young Indians.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 2,290 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,67,158 and toll to 35,731. (ANI)

