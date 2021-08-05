COVID-19: Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang suggests reopening of schools in phased manner with vaccinated staff

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks decreased significantly after the nation witnessed a ravaging second wave in April-May, India's top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on Thursday said that schools should be reopened in a phased manner with vaccinated teachers and staff.



While speaking to ANI, the virologist, who is also Vice-chairman of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Board, said, "The schools should be reopened in a phased manner and the schools should be frequently sanitised. Social distancing should be maintained in the classrooms and all the staff must be vaccinated."

She said that the protection of inoculation is needed for those children who have comorbidity conditions.

"Healthy children are less likely to contract the disease. The children do not get sick as often as adults, so we need to protect the children with comorbidities," said Dr Kang.

The virologist said that physical interactions with teachers are very important for children.

Kang said that the children should be given an opportunity to get out and have social interactions.

"Learning through online classes will surely enhance their skills but physical interactions is very important," she said.

"Before reopening, all the teachers should be vaccinated and classrooms should have good ventilation. Children should wear masks inside the classroom, and schools can be run on a shift basis. Lot of precautions should be taken before resuming the schools," the virologist said. (ANI)

