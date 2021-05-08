COVID-19: Western Command provides eight service ambulances

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): To overcome the shortage of ambulances, the Western Command of the Indian Army on Saturday provided eight service ambulances in Polyclinics across the National Capital Region (NCR).



"In the current pandemic crisis, to overcome the shortage of ambulances with Polyclinics, #WesternCommand pooled in its resources and provided eight service ambulances in Polyclinics across NCR for use by our esteemed veterans. Please utilise the dedicated facility and #Staysafe @adgpi," tweeted Western Command - Indian Army.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, it also launched a 24x7 COVID-19 helpline at Meerut to assist veterans in refilling oxygen cylinders, arrangement of ambulance and other medical care in coordination with the Civil Administration.

"#KhargaWarriors establishes 24x7 COVID helpline at Meerut to assist #Veterans in refilling oxygen cylinders, arrangement of ambulance & other medical care in coordination with Civil Administration. #NodalOfficer: -8427392393, 7054306666, 9116039501, 8628059508 #WeCare @adgpi," it added.

Meanwhile, the Western Command is also setting up a 100-bed (oxygenated) COVID hospital at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College here in Faridabad, said officials on Friday.

The Western Command on Monday provided assistance to the state of Punjab with medical staff and medically trained combatants to meet the exigent shortage in hospitals. The Army also provided support in reviving the oxygen plants that were lying defunct. (ANI)

