Covid: 29 deaths, over 6k cases in Telangana

The daily death toll, which was 23 on Wednesday, jumped to 29 during the during 24-hour period ending Thursday night.

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana continued to rise as 29 more people succumbed to the virus, the highest single-day fatalities since the pandemic broke out last year.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 1,928.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remains at 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The daily count of new cases crossed 6,000 again. A total of 6,206 people tested positive taking the cumulative numbers to 3,79,494.

The single-day spike, which was 6,542 on Tuesday, had dropped to 5,567 on Tuesday due to relatively low number of tests. Though there was no big jump in number of tests on Thursday, the infections crossed 6,000 mark.

Health authorities conducted 1,05,602 tests against 1,02,335 tests the previous day.

The number of active cases too surpassed 50,000 mark. The total active cases now stand at 52,726.

A total of 3,052 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,24,840.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 85.59 per cent against the national average of 83.9 per cent.

In the continuing massive surge, Greater Hyderabad's daily count crossed 1,000-mark. The state capital saw 1,005 infections during the 24-hour period.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts adjoining Hyderabad reported 502 and 337 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra remained the worst affected district outside Hyderabad and surroundings with 406 new cases. Mahaboobnagar emerged as another hotspot with 271 cases followed by 257 in Jagtiyal, 226 in Mancherial and 215 in Siddipet.

The health authorities tested 1,05,602 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.22 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,29,957.

--IANS

ms/sdr/