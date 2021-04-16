'Covid 2nd wave also affecting newborn and youth'

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is considering the second wave as "dangerous", doctors call it "very dangerous".

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) As the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 amid a massive spike in the number of positive cases, doctors in the national capital said the return of the lethal disease is affecting even the newborn and the youth.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Ritu Saxena, Head of Emergency Department at the LNJP Hospital said: "This time, Covid is also seen in children... few days old children are also getting infected."

"Since this new wave has started, 7 to 8 children have been admitted so far. The youngest among them is a newborn baby who was infected in the hospital itself.

"In addition, about 30 per cent of young people between 15 and 30 years of age have also been infected."

Dr. Saxena further said: "All those young people who have got affected had fever also."

In the second wave, it's also being seen that if one person is positive in the house then the whole family is also found infected.

In the last 24 hours in Delhi, 17,282 new patients of corona were confirmed and over one lakh 1,08,534 samples were tested. A positivity rate of 15.92 was recorded and a total of 104 patients died due to the virus, officials said on Thursday.

Weekend curfew has been imposed in Delhi in view of increasing cases. The curfew will start at 10 p.m. on Friday night and continue till 6 a.m. on Monday.

--IANS

