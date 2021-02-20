Covid: 70 recover, 68 new cases in J&K

Of late, there has been a surge in the number of positive cases outside J&K and authorities have strengthened the preventive measures at the Srinagar airport to check the entry of Covid patients into the Valley.

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) Seventy Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in J&K on Saturday after recovery, while 68 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

Srinagar district magistrate Shahid Choudhary has ordered that no inbound traveller will be allowed to leave the airport until a test report is received.

An official bulletin said that 70 patients recovered on Saturday, 23 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, while 68 persons -- 18 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division -- tested positive in the past 24 hours.

No Covid related death was reported from anywhere in J&K on Saturday.

So far, 125,783 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 123,129 have recovered.

As many as 1,954 people have been killed by the dreaded virus so far.

The number of active cases in J&K is 700, out of which 147 are from Jammu division and 553 from Kashmir division.

