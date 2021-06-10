Covid: Active caseload drops below 1 lakh in Andhra

Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) The active Covid-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 1 lakh-mark to 99,057 on Thursday, amid the abating second wave of the pandemic.
The state reported 8,110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, increasing its overall tally beyond 17.8 lakh.
On a positive note, 12,981 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 16.7 lakh.
East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 1,416, followed by Chittoor (1,042), Anantapur (906), West Godavari (792), Prakasam (600), Krishna (576), Guntur (512), Kadapa (508), Visakhapatnam (502), Srikakulam (461), Nellore and Vizianagaram (280 each) and Kurnool (235).
Both East Godavari and Chittoor districts' tallies have crossed the 2 lakh-mark, with the former leading the chart with 2.42 lakh overall cases.
With 99,993 cases, Kadapa district is on the verge of hitting the 1 lakh mark in terms of overall Covid figures.
Meanwhile, 67 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state's death toll to 11,763.
With 97,863 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2 crore-mark.
--IANS
sth/arm