Covid: Active caseload drops below 1 lakh in Andhra

Amaravati, June 10 (IANS) The active Covid-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 1 lakh-mark to 99,057 on Thursday, amid the abating second wave of the pandemic.

The state reported 8,110 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, increasing its overall tally beyond 17.8 lakh.

On a positive note, 12,981 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 16.7 lakh.