Covid aid received from global community allocated to States/UTs

The Ministry said, "Government of India has been receiving international donations/aid of Covid-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries. All items received so far are allocated to the states/institutions and substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise. The aim is to extend all support and assistance through various means and measures to strengthen the States and UT's efforts during this critical phase."

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allocated COVID-19 materials received from the global community by Centre to States and UTs while country's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeded 16.25 crore as the nationwide vaccination drive expands.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.25 cr as the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive expands further. The Ministry said more than 9 Lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were vaccinated under Phase-3 of the drive.

A total of 9,04,263 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccines across 12 States. These states are -- Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,29,096), Gujarat (1,96,860), Jammu and Kashmir (16,387), Haryana (1,23,484), Karnataka (5,328), Maharashtra (1,53,966), Odisha (21,031), Punjab (1,535), Rajasthan (1,80,242), Tamil Nadu (6,415) and UP (68,893).

Cumulatively, 16,25,13,339 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,34,844 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Thursday. These include 94,80,739 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 63,54,113 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,36,57,922 FLWs (1st dose), 74,25,592 FLWs (2nd dose), 9,04,263 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,31,16,901 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,29,15,354 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,38,15,026 (1st dose) and 48,43,429 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Ten states account for 66.87 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 19 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-110 of the vaccination drive (5th May, 2021), 19,55,733 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,903 sessions, 8,99,163 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 10,56,570 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844. The National Recovery Rate is 81.99 per cent. A total of 3,29,113 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.71 per cent of the new recoveries.

While just 53,816 weekly recoveries were registered at the start of April, the figure has surpassed the 3 Lakh mark (3,13,424) by Thursday starting at the end of April.

India recorded 4,12,262 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.19 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,640. It is followed by Karnataka with 50,112 while Kerala reported 41,953 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 35,66,398. It now comprises 16.92 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 79,169 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.05 per cent of India's total active cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent. India reported 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 75.55 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (920). Uttar Pradesh follows with 353 daily deaths.

Five States/UTs have not reported any COVID deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT) and Mizoram.

--IANS

