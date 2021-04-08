Covid: All hostels in Bhopal closed indefinitely

Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government is taking all precautionary measures to contain the rising infections due to coronavirus. The government has now decided to close all hostels in the state capital Bhopal indefinitely.

Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania has directed the hostel superintendents of the government colleges to keep the departmental hostels closed till further orders for the prevention of coronavirus infections.