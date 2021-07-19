COVID: Amid hike in cases, England announces 'freedom day' from restrictions

London [UK] July 19 (ANI): England on Monday lifted almost all the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the country after more than a year of lockdowns and announced 'freedom day' from the pandemic life, even though COVID-19 cases in the country have been rising.



Wearing a mask is no longer mandatory, but it is recommended in public transport and shops, while offices can call on employees to work from the office, Fena reported.

Stadiums and large performance halls have been allowed to operate at full capacity and there are no restrictions in discos, pubs, and bars, while indoor masks are also not required.

There has been an increase in the number of infected people in the country and UK has reported 50,000 new cases for two days in a row.

In other parts of the UK; Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - only some of the measures against the coronavirus have been lifted, Fena reported.

Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson, after coming in contact with an infected person, has gone into self-isolation. Health Minister Sajid Javid has also been tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

