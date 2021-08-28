Covid assessment meeting to be held on Sept 1: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday in a long hour virtual meeting said the government will convene the Covid meeting of experts on September 1 in the fields to assess the current situation and its features and formulate a strategy to move forward.



The meeting will be attended by leading doctors with Covid treatment experience from all medical colleges, private hospital doctors with medical experience, leading virologists and health experts from across the country, Vijayan said.

The meeting of the presidents and secretaries of the local self-governing bodies will be held after this on September 3, CM stated.

Vijayan further stated that he had directed each local body to have an account of the number of vaccines distributed and should evaluate and rectify the shortage of vaccines.

In the meeting, CM informed that Senior IPS officers were specially deployed to the districts to coordinate covid containment. They will visit various places in the districts and evaluate the activities of containing covid 19.

"These officers will take charge on Monday", Vijayan said.

Apart from the Health Minister, the Ministers of Revenue and Local Self Government will also attend the meeting, he disclosed. (ANI)