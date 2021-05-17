Covid care centres for cops come up in UP

The centres will provide proper isolation and quarantine facility and immediate required medical aid to asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel.

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has set up Covid Care Centres at Reserve Police Lines across 66 districts of Uttar Pradesh for police personnel.

These Covid-care centres have 2993 beds, out of which 299 are oxygen beds in the Police Lines. Covid Care Centres have also been established at about 34 PAC Battalions.

Besides, a provision of 628 beds has been made for better treatment and health care of personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Out of these, 45 are oxygen beds.

As many as 589 policemen were undergoing medical treatment at these Covid-care centres, out of which, a total of 244 policemen have completely recovered and are discharged, whereas, 322 policemen are being currently treated in these centres.

A 107-bedded COVID-care centre exclusively for frontline workers by Government Railway Police (GRP) and a 236-bedded COVID-care centre by the Training Directorate has been set up to provide immediate and proper medical treatment to the policemen.

These fully functioning Covid-Care Centres have not only reduced the burdens on district hospitals but have also led to swifter recovery of policemen as the latter has been able to get a favourable environment and care without any delay.

Isolation wards have been set up at Police Lines in Hamirpur, Siddhartha Nagar and Unnao.

Due to the absence of a police line in rural Varanasi, Covid-Care centre has been set up in the Commissionerate Police Line

According to the government spokesman, 200-bed, 120-bed and 110-bed Covid care centres set up in Gorakhpur, Aligarh and Hardoi, respectively

Police departments of some districts of UP have arranged more beds from their own resources.

Besides, Covid care centres with 60 beds in Bahraich, 66 beds with 16 oxygen beds in Muzaffarnagar, 57 beds including 20 oxygen beds in Lucknow Commissionerate, 30 oxygen beds in Meerut, 52 beds including 10 oxygen beds in GB Nagar Commissionerate, 16 oxygen beds in Kanpur Commissionerate and 54 beds in Varanasi Commissionerate are being operated.

