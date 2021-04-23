Covid cases breach 10 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh

Registering more than 2,000 cases a day for some days, the state has now seen the tally cross 11,000.

Amaravati, April 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 11,766 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally beyond 10 lakh, while the state's active cases crossed the 70,000 mark to reach 74,231.

However, on a positive note, 4,441 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries over 9.27 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 1,885, followed by Guntur (1,593), Anantapur (1,201), Kurnool (1,180) and Srikakulam (1,052), Nellore (949), Visakhapatnam (910), Krishna (831), East Godavari (796), Vizianagaram (448), Prakasam (370), Kadapa (361) and West Godavari (190).

In a worrying development some districts have started recording more than 1,000 cases regularly. In the past 24 hours, five districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

East Godavari's tally has crossed the 1.33 lakh mark, the highest among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, 38 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 7,579.

With 45,581 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 1.58 crore-mark.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy arranged 2,200 Remdesivir injections for Nellore district.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court has also allowed 50 per cent staff in the subordinate courts, tribunals and labour courts to attend duties on alternate days on rotation basis while others were asked to be available on phone.

