Covid cases continue to decline across London

The infection rates are falling in every single borough, Xinhua news agency quoted the Evening Standard newspaper as saying a report on Saturday, adding that highest is in Brent in northwestern London, with a rate of 588.9 in the week to January 25, marking a 30 per cent decrease on the rate of 838.2 over the previous seven days.

London, Jan 31 (IANS) London is continuing to witness a steady decline in Covid-19 infection rates, as more than half of the capital city's 32 boroughs are now seeing seven-day infection rates below 400 per 100,000 people.

The figures, for the seven days to January 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community, said the newspaper.

On January 28, the daily number of new people tested positive for the virus in London was reported as 4,367.

The total number of Covid-19 cases identified in London is 641,178 as at January 27, data published by the Greater London Authority revealed.

Meanwhile, the UK's coronavirus reproduction number, known as the R number, is estimated at between 0.7 and 1.1, according to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Last week, the R number was estimated at between 0.8 and one, according to SAGE.

The R, which refers to the number of people an infected person will pass the virus on to, is one of many indicators scientists use to determine how fast Covid-19 is spreading in the country.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

