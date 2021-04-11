Covid cases continue to zoom in Gujarat, touch new high of 5.5K

In April so far, the state has added 39,797 cases at an average of 3,618 daily, while in March, Gujarat had seen 37,809 cases, with an average of 1,220 per day.

Gandhinagar, April 11 (IANS) Gujarat on Sunday saw a new high of daily Covid cases, at 5,469, taking its tally to 3,47,495, while the death toll rose to 4,800 with 54 fresh fatalities.

A total of 2,976 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,15,127, while there are 27,568 active cases as of now.

Ahmedabad registered its highest spike, at 1,532 cases, followed by Surat with 1,448, Rajkot with 475, and Vadodara with 416.

Jamnagar saw 312, Mehsana 127, Patan 124, Gandhinagar 101, Bhavnagar 97, Junagadh 83, Gandhinagar 92, Morbi 54 and Kutch 53, Narmada 50, Banaskantha 49, Navsari 47, Dahod 46, Amreli 42, Bharuch 41, Panchmahals 40, Kheda 39, Sabarkantha 37, Anand and Valsad 31 each, Aravalli and Surendranagar 28 each, Botad 27, Mahisagar 26, Devbhumi Dwarka 21 case, Gir-Somnath 20 cases, Chotta Udepur and Tapi 17 each, and Dangs and Porbandar 5 each.

Twenty deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, 18 in Surat, seven in Vadodara, five in Rajkot, two in Banaskantha, and one each in Gandhinagar and Jamnagar.

Till now, a total of 91,23,719 people have been vaccinated out of which 80,55,986 have received their first dose, and 10,67,733 the second.

Over 2.1 lakh people over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with co-morbid conditions were also vaccinated, with 1,78,151 receiving their first shot, and 34,452 the second.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to shut down 'paan' shops in its jurisdiction till the situation improves.

