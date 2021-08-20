Covid cases cross 20 lakh mark in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 20 (IANS) Overall Covid cases crossed 20 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh to reach 20,00,038 with the state reporting 1,435 new infections on Friday.

Meanwhile, 1,695 more recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries over 19.7 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 199, followed by Nellore with 190, East Godavari 178, Krishna 175, West Godavari 154, Guntur 133, Prakasam 109, Visakhapatnam 97, Kadapa 53, Srikakulam 50, Vizianagaram 47, Anantapur 31, and Kurnool 19.