Covid cases cross 30,000 mark again in Kerala

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 27,579 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,39,480.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (IANS) After a few days, Kerala on Wednesday again recorded over 30,000 cases, with 30,196 new Covid cases after 1,71,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate rising to 17.63 per cent.

It has been a few weeks since Kerala has been leading the rest of the country in the daily new cases, total active cases, and also daily deaths.

The day saw 181 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 22,001.

Thrissur district recorded the highest number cases, at 3,832, followed by Ernakulam with 3,611, and Kozhikode with 3,058.

With regards to vaccination, 77.16 per cent of the Kerala population, or 2.21 crore, have been given one dose of vaccine, while 29.47 per cent, or 84 lakh, have been given both the doses.

--IANS

sg/vd