Covid cases decline in UP, recovery rate is 91.4%

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a decline by 60 per cent in the number of active Covid cases since its peak on April 30, as the active cases have dropped from 3,10,783 to 1,23,589.

Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) With the Covid condition in the state improving by the day, the recovery rate in the state has gone up to 91.40 per cent.

According to the government spokesman, this has been achieved with swift measures, micro-planning, alertness and an aggressive approach to contain the virus.

Continuing its positive recovery trend, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, also saw a whopping 19,669 Covid-19 patients discharged as against fresh cases dropping to 7,336, making it the lowest daily infection count for the state since mid-April.

Consequently, the daily case positivity rate too has dipped to 2.45 percent from a high of over 16.84 percent in April.

Case positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive out of the total numbers of samples evaluated.

"Uttar Pradesh has been able to effectively manage the pandemic with a steady decline in number of fresh cases and covid deaths as compared to other states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan," the spokesman said.

Uttar Pradesh has been showing a much better recovery in terms of low daily positivity rate as compared to several other places with lesser population as Goa (18.05 per cent), Maharashtra (17.25 per cent), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.26 per cent), Chandigarh (12.04 per cent), and Kerala (12.04 per cent).

Scaling up the stringent testing mechanism as per chief minister Yogi Adityanath's target of 'test, trace and treat', the state is managing to break the covid chain with effective protocols in place, and by sticking to the time-tested strategy of case isolation and contact-tracing, combined with an alert community surveillance system.

The state has also emerged as a leader in terms of conducting maximum Covid tests.

A total of 4,55,31,018 Covid tests have been done so far. As many as 2,99,327 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, making a national record.

On the contrary, Delhi has only conducted nearly 1,84,07,486 Covid tests so far.

To stop the transmission of Covid-19 in rural pockets of UP, surveillance committees set up by the Yogi Adityanath government have been playing a vital role.

More than 4 lakh members of these 60,569 surveillance committees are conducting door-to-door tests, enabling early detection, isolation and treatment and curbing the virus from spreading further.

Out of 2.99 lakh Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, over 2,19,000 tests were conducted in the rural areas.

--IANS

amita/ash