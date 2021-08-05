Covid cases, hospitalisations spike in LA

There are 1,242 people with ovid-19 currently hospitalised in Los Angeles County, 22 per cent of whom are in the ICU, said the Department.

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Amid a resurgence, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported 3,734 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, which increased the cumulative infection tally to 1,311,656 and fatalities to 24,720.

Official data showed that on July 5, only 284 people were hospitalised in the county, reports Xinhua news agency.

Public health officials noted that cases among healthcare workers have started to increase recently.

After months of reporting fewer than 50 new cases among healthcare workers per week, 295 new cases of healthcare workers were reported in the week ending July 17 and 275 new cases in the week ending July 24.

Since the pandemic began, 42,296 healthcare workers and first responders have tested positive for Covid-19.

"Healthcare workers, in particular, should be fully vaccinated to ensure that those needing care, have reduced chances of an exposure," Barbara Ferrer, the country's director of public health, announced ina sattement.

Ferrer noted the vaccines continue to be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 as unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people are nearly four times more likely to get infected than fully vaccinated individuals.

--IANS

ksk/