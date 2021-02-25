Covid cases in Andhra outstrip recoveries for second day

Amaravati, Feb 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 82 new Covid cases against 74 recoveries in the second successive day of higher infections on Thursday, taking the state's tally over 8.89 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 21, followed by Guntur with eight, Krishna and Visakhapatnam seven each, Nellore six, East Godavari, Anantapur, Srikakulam, and West Godavari five each, Kadapa four and Prakasam one.