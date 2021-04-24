Covid cases in Ethiopia near 250,000

Addis Ababa, April 24 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 1,303 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide caseload to 249,292 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.
Meanwhile, 15 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national total to 3,511, according to the ministry.
The East African country reported 2,973 more recoveries, taking the national count to 188,080, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.
The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Ethiopia's Covid-19 cases account for about 6 per cent of the African continent's total.
Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19 in Africa, next to South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.
