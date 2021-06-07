Covid cases on decline in all Chennai zones except Royapuram

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The fresh Covid-19 cases in all the zones of Chennai are on a decline except in the Royapuram zone. A comparison with the previous week shows that in all the 13 zones there is a negative growth rate in fresh Covid cases.

In Royapuram there was a 0.7 per cent increase when compared to the previous week while in the adjacent Tiru Vi Ka Nagar the growth is 0 per cent. The figures were provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday evening.