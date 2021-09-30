Covid cases rise again in Kerala, TPR above 15%

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (IANS) There appears no respite from Covid in Kerala as on Thursday, 15,914 people turned positive after 1,03,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours while the test positivity rate also went up to 15.32 per cent, a statement said.

The statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 16,758 people turned negative, while the total number of active cases was 1,42,529, out of which 12 per cent patients are in hospitals.