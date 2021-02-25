Covid cases slightly up in Delhi with Feb's first 200+ tally

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Covid-19 case rate, which seemed to have come under control in the national capital, is now gradually rising. For the first time in this month, the national capital recorded over 200 cases in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate has also went up by a few decimal points on Thursday, as per the Delhi government's latest health bulletin.

A total of 220 fresh cases were recorded, though there was no deaths. The city reported 200 new cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 infection in Delhi is gradually getting on the lines with eight other states which are under scanner for reporting a sudden spurt in cases there. The infection rate in the national capital, which was under 0.25 per cent for a few weeks, has now risen to 0.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, officials said that 188 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure of cumulative case tally now stands at 6,38,593, including 6,26,519 patients who have either been recovered or have migrated, while the death toll stands at 10,905.

Meanwhile, 1,169 cases of Covid-19 are active in the city, of which 536 are in home isolation.

The highest single-day spike in the city till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 last year.

As per the bulletin, 63,998 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Of them, 41,260 were done through RT-PCR and 22,738 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 1,21,92,675 tests so far, according to the bulletin by the Delhi Health Department.

Currently, 412 out of 5,752 beds are occupied in the hospitals, one out of 5,525 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and no beds out of a strength of 97 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres, as per the Delhi government data.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the situation of Covid-19 in at least seven states is worrisome. "India's active caseload is 1,51,708 today comprising 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some states. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have recorded a rise in daily new cases," it said.

--IANS

